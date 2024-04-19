Merriam Webster defines "pigs in clover" as a game played by tilting a small box containing holes and marbles so that every marble will roll into a hole.
dictionary.com defines the phrase as extremely contentedly, for example, 'they had a handsome pension and lived like pigs in clover .' the expression alludes to pigs being allowed to eat as much clover, a favorite food, as they wish.
the piggies discovered a patch of new clover walking home from the bus stop. they just dove in in the midst of the new growth still bearing the signs of the heavy downpour from early this morning.