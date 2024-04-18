do you sweat like a pig?

sweat like a pig is an idiomatic expression which means to sweat a lot. but then pigs, because of their thick skin, have fewer sweat glands. they do sweat, but not as much as humans do, they only become madescent. when they get hot, they prefer to wallow in damp places to keep themselves cool. so 'sweat like a pig' should actually mean 'not sweating a lot'.



the piggies and i have survived more than the first half of the month so i think we should be okay. although, we still might self-destruct at any moment.



