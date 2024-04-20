Previous
lipstick on a pig by summerfield
Photo 4055

lipstick on a pig

In the summer of 1992 at the Democratic National Convention, Texas governor Ann Richards said "Well, you can put lipstick on a hog and call it Monique, but it's still a pig." This was in reference to a plan by president George H.W. Bush allegedly to use US warships to protect oil tankers in the Middle East. Richards thought the program was wasteful spending. - wikipedia

this is the narcissist and haughty duchess peg, a distant (very distant, waaaaay distant) cousin of sushi and sashi, who is so ambitious she blindsided a toopid duke and got him to marry her.

-o0o-

also for the minimal challenge.

speaking of challenges, there's a new six-word story challenge. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise