lipstick on a pig

In the summer of 1992 at the Democratic National Convention, Texas governor Ann Richards said "Well, you can put lipstick on a hog and call it Monique, but it's still a pig." This was in reference to a plan by president George H.W. Bush allegedly to use US warships to protect oil tankers in the Middle East. Richards thought the program was wasteful spending. - wikipediathis is the narcissist and haughty duchess peg, a distant (very distant, waaaaay distant) cousin of sushi and sashi, who is so ambitious she blindsided a toopid duke and got him to marry her.-o0o-also for the minimal challenge.speaking of challenges, there's a new six-word story challenge. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149