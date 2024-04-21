Previous
pig tails by summerfield
pig tails

why are 2 pony tails called pig tails? pigtails got their name centuries ago when people decided that a twist of tobacco resembled a pig's tail. later soldiers and sailors began wearing a similar-looking hairstyle. traditionally a hairstyle worn by young girls, it has come to represent innocence. anime and manga characters mostly sport pig tails or twin tails.

in high school, i always wore my long hair in pig tails. i would tie them with long and thin satin ribbons in different colours. i would sell my assignments and book reports to my classmates (with spelling mistakes so the teachers wouldn't suspect that it wasn't the work of the student) and i would use the money to buy ribbons. in no time i had acquired all the colours that the department store had that i did not have to wear the same colour in a month. i would have liked to see how i looked then with pig tails. too bad i didn't have any pictures when i was in high school. which in a way was a good thing. 😂



Jessica Eby
I used to wear pigtails a lot too, especially while playing sports (sometimes braided and sometimes not). I still or it that way once in a while for hikes etc!
April 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
You are so creative. This is fabulous, Vikki!
April 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
I have always called what you have here pony tails but when you braid two of them they become pigtails ... unless Sushi and Sashi hitch a ride and then pony tails become pigtails!
April 22nd, 2024  
