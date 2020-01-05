Previous
Progress Report
The one on the left is from last year and I first posted a photo on the 12th December when Chris brought it in from outside and repotted it https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2019-12-12 The one on the right was a Christmas gift from my Friend Kath next door. I first posted a photo on the 27th December with my other gifts https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2019-12-27 . Both are doing amazingly well and both have flower buds.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

