Photo 425
Heather at The Weir garden
I thought heather flowered much later in the year but there are two huge clumps of it at the Weir Garden, it looks magnificent.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4073
photos
71
followers
51
following
116% complete
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
27th February 2020 1:06pm
flower
,
heather
,
national trust
,
the weir garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
March 2nd, 2020
