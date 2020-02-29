Previous
Heather at The Weir garden by susiemc
Heather at The Weir garden

I thought heather flowered much later in the year but there are two huge clumps of it at the Weir Garden, it looks magnificent.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
March 2nd, 2020  
