Photo 448
Lady Vansittart 2
This is exactly the same flower that I posted nearly a week ago
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2020-03-17
but it looks completely different It just got more and more beautiful each day. It's still the only flower that's opened out yet.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4097
photos
71
followers
53
following
122% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
20th March 2020 2:48pm
Tags
garden
,
camellia
,
lady vansittart
Mallory
ace
Love the petals. Beautiful.
March 23rd, 2020
