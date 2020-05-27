Previous
Lazy Photography by susiemc
Photo 513

Lazy Photography

I had a busy morning doing housework so when I'd finished I took a cup of coffee outside and sat by the pond to drink it. It was so calm and peaceful. I took all these photos from my chair, without moving.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
bep
How beautiful...!
May 27th, 2020  
Michelle
You have such a beautiful garden, wonderful pictures
May 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful selection of flowers. Great collage!
May 27th, 2020  
Santina
I like this collage, beautiful flowers
May 27th, 2020  
