Photo 513
Lazy Photography
I had a busy morning doing housework so when I'd finished I took a cup of coffee outside and sat by the pond to drink it. It was so calm and peaceful. I took all these photos from my chair, without moving.
27th May 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
water
flowers
iris
garden
pond
lilies
arum lily
mimulus
bep
How beautiful...!
May 27th, 2020
Michelle
You have such a beautiful garden, wonderful pictures
May 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful selection of flowers. Great collage!
May 27th, 2020
Santina
I like this collage, beautiful flowers
May 27th, 2020
Getting Started Guide
Terms of Service
Support / Feedback / Contact
Advertise
