Another Fuchsia by susiemc
Photo 568

Another Fuchsia

The fuchsias in the hanging baskets are now doing well but the biggest and the best flowers are still proving difficult to photograph. I got lucky with this shot.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Sue Cooper

