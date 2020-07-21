Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 568
Another Fuchsia
The fuchsias in the hanging baskets are now doing well but the biggest and the best flowers are still proving difficult to photograph. I got lucky with this shot.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
0
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
16th July 2020 8:51am
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
fuchsia
,
hanging basket
