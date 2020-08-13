High Up in the Brecon Beacons

It's all relative.......the Brecon Beacons aren't really high as mountains go but we did feel quite high up.

It was a very hot day and at this point we were out in the open.

We had a lovely walk, my friend Nicola and I but we were absolutely appalled at the amount of rubbish we came across. How can anyone go to such a beautiful place and leave their rubbish behind? We've never noticed this before but from what I've heard on the TV and radio it's a problem in all the national parks and beauty spots right now. Sadly there's a minority of people who are visiting the countryside for the first time because the places they usually spend their leisure time are closed and they don't know how to behave. It makes me very sad.