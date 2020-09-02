Sign up
Photo 611
Happy Birthday Hettie
Hettie is the youngest of my seven grandchildren. Here she is with Freya and Charlotte, her very grown up sisters. My daughter, Niki, took the photo this afternoon.
The children all go back to school this week so I apologise in advance for all the 'first day of school' photos. All the Mums have been instructed to take photos and send them to me.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
charlotte
,
granddaughters
,
freya
,
hettie
Lis Lapthorn
Gosh! How lovely. Happy birthday, Hettie.
September 2nd, 2020
