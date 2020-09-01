Sign up
Photo 610
Crickhowell and Table Mountain
Another walk in the Brecon Beacons National Park with my friend Nicola. This view is from the towpath of the Brecon and Mounmouth canal. My car is somewhere down there in the little town of Crickhowell.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4321
photos
73
followers
56
following
167% complete
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st September 2020 12:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
,
national park
,
brecon beacons
,
crickhowell
,
brecon and monmouth canal
