Looking back............. by susiemc
Photo 639

At this point in our walk the book said " turn around and look back at the pretty village of Llowes" so I did. This is where I saw the little cat which looked like a leopard and we had our lunch on a seat in the churchyard.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
Pat Knowles ace
A good instruction as it’s a lovely view...not to be missed...I like the sight of the two walkers beyond too.
October 1st, 2020  
