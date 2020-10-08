Arthur's Stone

This is a Neolithic chambered tomb and is over 5000 years old!! Imagine that!!



The chamber is formed of nine upright stones, with an enormous capstone estimated to weigh more than 25 tonnes.



The tomb has never been excavated but similar examples in this region (Herefordshire, a few miles from where I live) have been found to contain incomplete skeletal remains of several people, together with flint flakes, arrowheads and pottery.



Like many prehistoric monuments in western England and Wales, this tomb has been linked to King Arthursince before the 13th century. According to legend, it was here that Arthur slew a giant who left the impression of one of his elbows on one of the stones as he fell.

(All this information was taken from the information board at the site)



My sister in law (wife of my brother who died in June) has come to stay for a few days. It's the first time we've seen each other since my brother died. We took a drive to Arthur's stone this afternoon. It's in quite a remote area, quite high up in the hills and although it's not many miles from where we live, Chris and I had never been. It was very interesting and the views were amazing.