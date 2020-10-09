Sign up
Photo 648
Autumn Colours at Hergest Croft
It was quite a dull day today but the autumn colours in the arboretum were stunning.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th October 2020 1:00pm
Tags
trees
,
arboretum
,
autumn colours
,
hergest croft
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh !! wonderful - fav
October 9th, 2020
Michelle
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2020
Bep
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2020
