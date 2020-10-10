Previous
A Walk Near the House by susiemc
We went for a short walk this afternoon up the lane behind the house. It was lovely and the sun did come out from time to time.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely light and autumnal colours !
October 10th, 2020  
