Photo 718
Enjoying the Rain
It was raining heavily and I just happened to look out of an upstairs window and noticed that the fish were all at the surface of the pond. They always seem to be energised when it rains.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
18th December 2020 12:36pm
Tags
fish
garden
pond
