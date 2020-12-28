Previous
Orchid in Sunlight by susiemc
Photo 728

Orchid in Sunlight

I didn’t take a photo today but this is one I took a few days ago. I noticed this orchid on the windowsill with the sun coming from behind and I just liked the effect.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Beautiful
December 28th, 2020  
Bep
Very nice!
December 28th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Nice capture of the texture of the petals, beautiful plant!
December 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful head of flowers Sue and love the back-light !
December 28th, 2020  
