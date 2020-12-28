Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 728
Orchid in Sunlight
I didn’t take a photo today but this is one I took a few days ago. I noticed this orchid on the windowsill with the sun coming from behind and I just liked the effect.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
4
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4469
photos
72
followers
52
following
199% complete
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th December 2020 10:05am
Tags
flower
,
sun
,
orchid
Michelle
Beautiful
December 28th, 2020
Bep
Very nice!
December 28th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Nice capture of the texture of the petals, beautiful plant!
December 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful head of flowers Sue and love the back-light !
December 28th, 2020
