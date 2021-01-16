Previous
View from the Footpath by susiemc
Photo 747

View from the Footpath

This was part of my walk yesterday, my regular walk. In the distance is Wales but it was a very dull dreary day so I couldn't see far into the distance.
I've been getting a bit frustrated with the limited options of walking routes without taking the car somewhere ( and we're not allowed to do that) but Dione @sangwann has made me realise how lucky I am. Dione like many others can only see buildings when they walk from their houses but I have all this beautiful countryside on my doorstep, and lots of birds (and sheep). Even the same route changes with the the light, the time of day, the weather and of course the seasons. Also, I feel very safe when I'm out because I hardly ever see another person.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
