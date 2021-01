I can go no further.......

Yesterday I posted a picture of the river Wye and several of you wondered what it might look like this morning after all the rain. Well I decided to go and check, ............. until I got to this point that is. This lane goes for another half mile before it gets to the river but it's now part of the river. Even though I was wearing wellies the water was far too deep for me to go any further. I turned around, went back home and made cookies.