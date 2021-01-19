Previous
Next
The River Wye This Morning by susiemc
Photo 750

The River Wye This Morning

We went for a walk down to the river (about a mile from the house) this morning before Storm Cristoph arrived. It was very dull and overcast, very windy, very cold and the paths were extremely muddy. It was good to get out though and we actually saw 2 people, and a dog. It started to rain within minutes of us arriving back home so we timed it well. We felt better for our walk but it was good to sit indoors with a cup of coffee when we got back, listening to the rain. It may be a few days before I go out again.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise