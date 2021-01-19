The River Wye This Morning

We went for a walk down to the river (about a mile from the house) this morning before Storm Cristoph arrived. It was very dull and overcast, very windy, very cold and the paths were extremely muddy. It was good to get out though and we actually saw 2 people, and a dog. It started to rain within minutes of us arriving back home so we timed it well. We felt better for our walk but it was good to sit indoors with a cup of coffee when we got back, listening to the rain. It may be a few days before I go out again.