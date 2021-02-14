Sign up
Photo 776
Frozen Primroses
I took this photo a few days ago while out walking. It was very, very cold and frosty. It was suddenly much warmer today but very damp. I'm hoping that when we get a bit of sunshine these flowers will open.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4547
photos
73
followers
54
following
212% complete
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th February 2021 11:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
frost
,
primrose
,
winforton common
