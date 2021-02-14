Previous
Frozen Primroses by susiemc
Photo 776

Frozen Primroses

I took this photo a few days ago while out walking. It was very, very cold and frosty. It was suddenly much warmer today but very damp. I'm hoping that when we get a bit of sunshine these flowers will open.
14th February 2021

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

