St Mary Magdalene Church, Stretton Sugwas, Herefordshire

This pretty church is just a few miles from our village. I have driven past it many times but never stopped to take a photo (it's a bit awkward to find somewhere to park).

It's very unusual to see a church with a black and white tower, although black and white houses are quite common in these parts. The building of the church began relatively recently in 1878 although the timbers of the tower date back to Norman times (1066 - 1154). This church was built to replace the old village church which was pulled down but materials from the old church were re-used as much as possible.

It's a shame it was such a dull day but at least I found something other than flowers to take a picture of. We had to go to Hereford for Chris to have his vaccination and I asked him to pull into a tiny little parking space on the way home so that I could take a picture.