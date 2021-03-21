Pulmonaria

I just love the way these pretty little flowers can't decide whether they want to be blue or pink. This plant seems to really like this garden because this year it's popping up everywhere.

I've been absent from 365 for the last few days. I got very fed up and lost my phojo. I'm fed up of not going anywhere interesting with my camera and really struggling every day thinking of something to photograph. I even considered having a break from 365 for a while but of course that's never going to happen, 365 is too much a part of my life.

I pulled myself together, gave myself a good talking to and realised how lucky I am, I have nothing to complain about. It's been a nice day today so I went into the garden and photographed flowers. I decided it's better to post flowers from the garden every day for a while rather than not post anything at all.

I've got my phojo back!