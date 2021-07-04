Sign up
Photo 916
A Very Tiny Rosebud
This very sweet, very tiny rosebud is on my very lovely masquerade bush. The buds don't stay like this for long.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd July 2021 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
masquerade
,
rosebud
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 4th, 2021
Ian George
ace
very cute
July 4th, 2021
