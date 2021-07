Sempervivum (House Leek)

We have four of these old stone planters which we inherited from Chris' uncle about 15 years ago. They've had various plants in over the years and then a couple of years ago I had the idea of putting sempervivum in them. I had bought a pack of eight plants a couple of years earlier and they had produced a lot of babies. We spread these tiny plants out among the four planters and they've all done amazingly well. I just love the pretty little flowers.