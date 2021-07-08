Sign up
Photo 920
The Best Birthday Present Ever
We hadn't seen Martha since August last year until she and Rosie came to visit us on Chris' birthday and they stayed for a few days. Happy Birthday Chris!
Martha's prosecco is a prop (actually it's mine), she can't drink alcohol because it reacts badly with her epilepsy medication but she does like to feel she's joining in the celebrations.
I've got a lot of catching up to do.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
