Previous
Next
Making Pizza by susiemc
Photo 940

Making Pizza

This was the day we went to see Christopher, Jo, Niamh and Finley after almost a year. It was wonderful to see them. The children were soooo excited which was lovely. We had pizza for lunch and here Niamh and Finley are putting extra bits on theirs.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Who doesn't smile for pizza! great capture
September 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise