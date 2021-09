The American Prairie at Wakehurst

On our last day in Sussex we went to Wakehurst, aka Kew Gardens in the Country. It's a wonderful place and since I was last there an American Prairie has been developed. Apparently, for a variety of reasons the actual American Prairie is in serious decline so a group of botanists went over there and collected seeds from all the grasses and wild flowers and they're now developing an area at Wakehurst to reflect the prairie. It was impressive, with wild flowers that I'd never seen before.