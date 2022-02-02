Sign up
Photo 1128
Happy Birthday Oscar
Oscar is 12 years old today. He's my oldest grandson. I have 5 granddaughters and 2 grandsons and they're all amazing.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
birthday
,
oscar
,
grandson
Brennie B
Happy birthday to Oscar x
February 2nd, 2022
