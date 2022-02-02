Previous
Happy Birthday Oscar by susiemc
Photo 1128

Happy Birthday Oscar

Oscar is 12 years old today. He's my oldest grandson. I have 5 granddaughters and 2 grandsons and they're all amazing.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Sue Cooper

Brennie B
Happy birthday to Oscar x
February 2nd, 2022  
