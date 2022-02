Bwlch Nant yr Arian Forestry Centre

We’ve been away for a few days, to Aberystwyth on the west coast of Wales. We stopped on the way for a coffee at this forestry centre. It’s a beautiful place with walking trails and mountain bike trails. It was cold and wet when we stopped there so we didn’t do a walk, we just enjoyed our coffee. I took this photo from just outside the coffee shop. We decided that if the weather is better on the way home we’ll stop again and walk round the lake.