The Last Snowdrop Photo Until Next Year by susiemc
The Last Snowdrop Photo Until Next Year

This is another one taken at The Weir Garden near Hereford a week ago. It’s just the most amazing place at snowdrop time.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Jesika
Always a joy to see the Snowdrops in full flower, lovely scene
February 19th, 2022  
