Photo 1157
Early Spring Garden Snapshot
All of these pictures were taken in the garden on the first day of spring. There are also lots of daffodils but I posted those separately. Seeing all these lovely flowers cheers me up during these difficult times.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
