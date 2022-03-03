Previous
Early Spring Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 1157

Early Spring Garden Snapshot

All of these pictures were taken in the garden on the first day of spring. There are also lots of daffodils but I posted those separately. Seeing all these lovely flowers cheers me up during these difficult times.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Sue Cooper

