Photo 1203
Diosma
This little shrub with it’s very pretty little flowers was given to us by a friend a few weeks ago and it seems to have settled in really well. The flowers are white to start with and then they turn pink.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5083
photos
72
followers
55
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
17th April 2022 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
shrub
,
diosma
