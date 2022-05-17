Sign up
Photo 1226
Fogher Cliffs
This wonderful view is from the very western point of the Kerry Peninsula in the south west of Ireland. The Dingle Peninsula is in the distance.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5110
photos
72
followers
54
following
338% complete
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Views
0
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
15th May 2022 3:48pm
Tags
ireland
,
kerry
,
dingle
,
fogher cliffs
