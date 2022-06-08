Old Friends Meeting Up

This is my daughter Niki, on the right, and her friend Marie on the left. They became friends when they were 4 years old when Marie's family moved into our street. They are now 46 years old, both with their own families, and they are still very good friends. They don't see each other as often as they would like but last week Niki and her family were on holiday in Dorset, not far from where Marie and her family live so they made a point of meeting up. I think this is such a lovely, happy picture. I guess one of their husbands must have taken it, unless it's a selfie.

Marie's Mum and I also became very good friends and we still are.