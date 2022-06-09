Sign up
Photo 1255
Gaillardia - The Whole Plant
Yesterday I posted a photo (for 6th May) of a single flower from this plant. This morning I thought it looked so impressive I took a photo of the whole plant.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5131
photos
72
followers
54
following
343% complete
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th June 2022 8:38am
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
garden
,
gaillardia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So bright and cheerful !
June 9th, 2022
