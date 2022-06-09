Previous
Gaillardia - The Whole Plant by susiemc
Gaillardia - The Whole Plant

Yesterday I posted a photo (for 6th May) of a single flower from this plant. This morning I thought it looked so impressive I took a photo of the whole plant.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
So bright and cheerful !
June 9th, 2022  
