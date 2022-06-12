Sign up
Photo 1259
Sempervivum
These sweet little flowers measure just 2.5 cm across (I went out with my ruler!). I noticed them this morning as I was doing my garden inspection at about 8.00 am and thought they looked particularly lovely in the early morning sunshine.
12th June 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th June 2022 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
sempervivum
