Sempervivum by susiemc
Sempervivum

These sweet little flowers measure just 2.5 cm across (I went out with my ruler!). I noticed them this morning as I was doing my garden inspection at about 8.00 am and thought they looked particularly lovely in the early morning sunshine.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Sue Cooper

