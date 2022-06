Skelwith Bridge, The Lake District

We've been away for a few days to the Lake District with Pat, my sister-in-law. This was a special place for my brother and Pat, they went often and sometimes Chris and I went with them. Sadly my brother died two years ago so this was a bit of a nostalgia trip for the three of us. We had a lovely time and the holiday brought back happy memories for us all.

This pretty river was just next to the hotel where we were staying. I'll post a few more photos of the area over the next few days.