My Favourite Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 1294

My Favourite Buddleia

This particular buddleia has huge pink flowers and I love it. However, it doesn't seem to be a favourite of the butterflies.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
julia ace
I was thinking strange to see a buddleia without butterflies or bees on.. It's a beauty..
July 26th, 2022  
