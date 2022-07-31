Previous
Afternoon Walk with Reggie by susiemc
Photo 1308

Afternoon Walk with Reggie

I love having a resident walking buddy although we just did a walk from the house today. Not too far because I had quite a lot to do.
This is the River Wye which is just a 15 minute walk from the house.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
Perfect place for you both to walk, a dog does get you out! He will love his holidays with you!
July 31st, 2022  
