Photo 1308
Afternoon Walk with Reggie
I love having a resident walking buddy although we just did a walk from the house today. Not too far because I had quite a lot to do.
This is the River Wye which is just a 15 minute walk from the house.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5195
photos
71
followers
53
following
358% complete
8
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
iPhone 8 Plus
31st July 2022 1:29pm
herefordshire
,
river wye
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect place for you both to walk, a dog does get you out! He will love his holidays with you!
July 31st, 2022
