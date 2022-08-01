Sign up
Photo 1309
Martha (left) and Rosie (right)
Martha and Rosie had a day out today and Rosie sent me this lovely photo.
They are expecting a baby on Thursday!!! Rosie is having the baby and it will be a cesarean section. Watch this space!!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Taken
1st August 2022 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
baby
,
rosie
,
martha
