Martha (left) and Rosie (right) by susiemc
Martha (left) and Rosie (right)

Martha and Rosie had a day out today and Rosie sent me this lovely photo.
They are expecting a baby on Thursday!!! Rosie is having the baby and it will be a cesarean section. Watch this space!!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
