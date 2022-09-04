Previous
Next
Little Jake at 1 Month by susiemc
Photo 1343

Little Jake at 1 Month

Isn't he gorgeous and isn't he growing fast?

I make no apologies for all the photos of grandchildren that I've posted over the last few days. I'm so pleased that my daughters and daughter in law sent them to me because I haven't been out of the house for days. Both Chris and I have been struck down with Covid. We're two of several guests to date who picked it up at the wedding we were at last week. This is one very nasty virus. Chris hasn't been too bad, he's been able to function and get on with things but it absolutely knocked me for six. Today (Tuesday - I'm backfilling) I'm just beginning to feel human again. I hate to imagine how different things might have been if I hadn't had two vaccinations and a booster. It's a shame I wasn't quite old enough for the second booster.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
He is 😊 so nice to keep a photographic record to see how he changes and grows
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise