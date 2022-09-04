Little Jake at 1 Month

Isn't he gorgeous and isn't he growing fast?



I make no apologies for all the photos of grandchildren that I've posted over the last few days. I'm so pleased that my daughters and daughter in law sent them to me because I haven't been out of the house for days. Both Chris and I have been struck down with Covid. We're two of several guests to date who picked it up at the wedding we were at last week. This is one very nasty virus. Chris hasn't been too bad, he's been able to function and get on with things but it absolutely knocked me for six. Today (Tuesday - I'm backfilling) I'm just beginning to feel human again. I hate to imagine how different things might have been if I hadn't had two vaccinations and a booster. It's a shame I wasn't quite old enough for the second booster.