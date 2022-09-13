Previous
Next
New Purchases by susiemc
Photo 1352

New Purchases

We bought these echinacea 2 weeks ago on the way home from the wedding where we picked up covid. Chris finally felt well enough to plant them.
We have several pink ones which have done really well so we thought we would add some different colours.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise