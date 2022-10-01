Previous
This canna is from the same original plant as the one I posted yesterday. We bought two plants about 4 years ago. Both plants had leaves that were green and dark red stripes and flowers which were red and yellow Every spring Chris splits the plants so now we have six ourselves and we've given several away. Some of the plants are like the originals, some have red and yellow flowers like the one I posted yesterday, some are all red like this one and some are completely yellow. Some have leaves that are red and yellow stripes like the originals, some have completely dark red leaves and some have completely green leaves. Every year is a surprise.
