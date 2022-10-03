Previous
Quince by susiemc
Photo 1372

Quince

My friend, Sandra, who lives across the road from me gave me these quince. She has a very old house with a very old garden with a very old quince tree. Quince are not very common, not many people grow them and you never see them in greengrocers or supermarkets. They're very tedious to prepare, you have to peel and core them like apples but they're very hard and difficult to cut. I have a recipe for quince tart which is absolutely delicious so every year Sandra gives me enough (1 KG) to make the tart. Some people make quince jelly which is lovely but I think life is too short to make quince jelly.
Sue Cooper

Pat Knowles ace
Our sons garden in NZ has a couple of quince trees. Pretty trees but the previous owner comes back every year to pick some..the only person who actually uses the quince.
October 3rd, 2022  
