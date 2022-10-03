Quince

My friend, Sandra, who lives across the road from me gave me these quince. She has a very old house with a very old garden with a very old quince tree. Quince are not very common, not many people grow them and you never see them in greengrocers or supermarkets. They're very tedious to prepare, you have to peel and core them like apples but they're very hard and difficult to cut. I have a recipe for quince tart which is absolutely delicious so every year Sandra gives me enough (1 KG) to make the tart. Some people make quince jelly which is lovely but I think life is too short to make quince jelly.