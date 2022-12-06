Previous
Tilly and My Favourite Monkey Puzzle Trees by susiemc
Tilly and My Favourite Monkey Puzzle Trees

Today I went for a walk with my friend Nicola and Tilly. It was lovely to be out in the fresh air after all the cold, wet, foggy and dreary weather we’ve been having. It’s a long, steep climb up to these trees but well worth it for the views.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Sue Cooper

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how funny that I feel like I know those trees now too!
December 7th, 2022  
