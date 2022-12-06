Sign up
Photo 1435
Tilly and My Favourite Monkey Puzzle Trees
Today I went for a walk with my friend Nicola and Tilly. It was lovely to be out in the fresh air after all the cold, wet, foggy and dreary weather we’ve been having. It’s a long, steep climb up to these trees but well worth it for the views.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5362
photos
67
followers
51
following
393% complete
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th December 2022 12:51pm
Tags
dog
,
puzzle
,
tilly
,
trees”
,
“monkey
,
“hergest
,
ridge”
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how funny that I feel like I know those trees now too!
December 7th, 2022
