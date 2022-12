On Top of Hergest Ridge

I’m standing in front of the Monkey Puzzle trees in yesterday’s picture to take this.The views are stunning from up here. This is more or less at the England/Wales border, looking towards Wales. I’m actually standing on Offa’s Dyke Path, a long distance footpath which starts in Chepstow and finishes in Prestatyn, roughly following the England/Wales border. It was very cold on the ridge so we didn’t hang about.