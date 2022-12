Some of my Family

We're not able to see much of our family at the moment. They all have busy lives with children, dogs and demanding jobs. Chris is driving again after his knee replacement but not long distances and I can't drive at all until I've had my cataract operation (who knows when that will be!).Thankfully they all send photos from time to time. This photo was taken when Martha (youngest daughter), Rosie and Jake met up with Paul (oldest son), Vio, Oscar and Emily for a walk. Vio took the photo.