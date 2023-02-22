Previous
I Almost Managed It by susiemc
Photo 1514

I Almost Managed It

I was kneeling on the ground taking this photo, If I had tried to get any lower to get a better shot of the flower I might never have got up again. I decided it wasn't worth the risk ha ha.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Sue Cooper

ace
susiemc
October 2018
414% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , but aren't they naughty hanging their heads so low!! You did well to get down this low!! fav
February 22nd, 2023  
