Photo 1514
I Almost Managed It
I was kneeling on the ground taking this photo, If I had tried to get any lower to get a better shot of the flower I might never have got up again. I decided it wasn't worth the risk ha ha.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , but aren't they naughty hanging their heads so low!! You did well to get down this low!! fav
February 22nd, 2023
